Dennis Lee Schmidt

by Obituaries

Madison – Dennis L. Schmidt (AKA “Otto”, and “MenAce”) of Madison, Wisconsin, passed on November 22, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Dennis, born February 15, 1945 in Madison, was the son of Norbert and Bernice.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cheri; sister, Kitty; children, Heather (Jason), Andrew (Lisa), Nicholas (Sarah), and Michael; and grandchildren, Corey, Lily and Max.

Dennis was a lifelong golfer, an avid Wisconsin sports fan, and never met a stranger. He was fiercely loyal, selfless to a fault, and will be missed by many. The family would like to thank GHC and Dr. George Leydon, as well as the staff at UW Hospital who took such great care of Dennis.

A small gathering for close friends and family will be planned soon and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family welcomes donations to Special Olympics Wisconsin, a cause Dennis regularly supported.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.