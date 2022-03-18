Dennis Lee Rahn

by Obituaries

Dennis Rahn, age 71, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home, with his family by his side, following a lengthy illness battling agent orange exposure in the military.

A Private Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, Wisconsin.

Dennis was born December 6, 1950 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin the son of Alvin and Dora (Teeter) Rahn. In September of 1969 he entered the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/2BSS, the Army Commendation Medal, the Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device and Rifle Expert Medal. In April of 1972 he was honorably discharged. He had worked locally for many years at Big Joe Manufacturing. Dennis loved the feel of the wind in his face riding his Indian motorcycle and later his CanAm Spyder.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Debbie, whom he was together with since 1998 and married in November of 2019. Further survived by son, Ryan and grandchildren, Natchurel and Zaden; daughters, Jessica (Don) Thomsen and grandson, Wade and Keli (Andrew) Manz and grandchildren, Jensen, Campbell, Hatleigh and Lincoln as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis, Jr.; brothers, Carl and Don and a sister, Judy.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.