Dennis Kieth Rowe

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Dennis Kieth Rowe, age 69, of Madison, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at home. He was born on May 24, 1951, in Darlington, Wis., the son of Robert and Darline (Kilcoyne) Rowe.

Dennis graduated from Central High School in 1969 and attended Madison Area Technical College. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1976. Dennis worked as the storekeeper for the Traffic and Engineering Department for the City of Madison, retiring on Feb. 1, 2018. Dennis enjoyed fishing, reading, listening to Jimmy Buffet and watching stock car races.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Jaime Rowe (Jesse Newell); son, Devin Rowe; sister, Mary (Jerry) McCullick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darline (Kilcoyne) and Robert Rowe. Memorials may be made to SSM Health at Home Foundation of Wisconsin or your charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.