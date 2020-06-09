Dennis J. Mootz

Dennis J. Mootz, 67, of rural Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, of an apparent heart attack at his home.

A celebration of life for Dennis will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Dennis J. Mootz Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dennis was born on August 25, 1952, in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of Donald J. and Esther B. (Neuhaus) Mootz. He graduated from Belmont High School, and studied Diesel Mechanics at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

After graduation, he returned to operate the family farm where he lived his entire life. Dennis loved farming and the outdoors, and he enjoyed hunting as a lifetime member of the NRA. He also enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, playing cards, and in his younger years shooting darts. He was always willing to go out of his way to help the people around him, with a smile on his face and a sarcastic comment.

Dennis is survived by his two sons, Brad (Becky) Mootz and Matt (Jackie) Mootz; five grandchildren, Elliana and Caiden Mootz, Rilyn, Tayva and Matlie Mootz; special friend, Linda Rundell; the mother of his children, Anita Mootz; brother, John (Jeannie) Mootz; two sisters, Gloria (Tom) Steffen and Joan (Mark) Deal; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Esther Mootz, and brother and sister, James and Mary Mootz.