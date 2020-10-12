Dennis Funmaker

Site staff by Site staff

Dennis Funmaker, age 76, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin walked on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Clayton Winneshiek officiating. Burial will be at Decorah Cemetery in Komensky Township, WI, following the service. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12:00 Noon.

Dennis was born October 31, 1943 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin the son of Harold and Eleanor (Whitewater) Funmaker.

He is survived by his sons, Dennis Jr., Dustin; daughter, Shelby Decorah; brother, James Funmaker; Dustin Jr., KingBear and 2 grandchildren.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ina; brothers, Harold Jr., Robert Sr., Charles, Francis, Arnold; sisters, Rachel and Carol.