Dennis E. Topper

Dennis E. Topper, age 68, passed away Jan. 4, 2022 at his home in Madison; he was born Dec. 22, 1953 in Stanley, WI. to Donald Topper and Norma Reetz Topper.

Dennis spent his early years growing up on dairy farms in the Sauk Prairie area. Dennis served in the United States Army from Jan. 1972 to May 1975. He spent a good deal of that time in Germany which he really liked and had always wanted to revisit at some point. In 1975 Dennis married Madonna Wilson and together had, Katina and Richard. When they parted ways, Dennis and the children moved to Logansport, Indiana to start a new life. For many years he was a meter reader for the utility company in Logansport. He was even featured in a local newspaper article describing his job. Dennis was an avid NASCAR fan and most weekends you would find him glued to the TV set. Dennis eventually met and married Linda Birnell on March 10th 1987. Linda and Dennis had one son, Brandon. When Linda died in 2005 Dennis came home to Wisconsin to be with his family.

Dennis fought and lost his long battle with alcoholism. It didn’t keep him from being a loving son who took care of his mother so she could stay in her own home. It didn’t keep him from being incredibly proud of his children and their accomplishments. It didn’t keep him from being a brother who cared about, and would probably do anything for, his five sisters. Everyone always knew that if you needed a helping hand, a ride or a few bucks to get by on, he was always there to help and never asked for much in return. He was a loved and kindhearted man.

He is survived by his mother Norma Clementi; his children, Richard Topper (Carol), Katina Topper and Brandon Topper (Bridget); Grandchildren, Jade, Zachary, Cody, Brooke, Brandon and Samantha; his sisters, Linda Walder (Gerald Williams), Sandra Topper (Franco Muzi), Barbara Bohn (Bob), Lisa Waters (Mark Thomson) and Pamela Amacher (Paul). He is further survived by great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Topper; his former wife Madonna Wilson and his wife Linda Birnell Topper. If there is an afterlife of some sort, at least those two might be together again in spirit. Dennis was lost and never really got over losing Linda. Do not waste another minute, hug the people you love.

A funeral service for Dennis will be held at 2:00 pm on Jan. 10, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Interment will follow in the Sauk Prairie Cemetery; Military Honors will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694. A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

