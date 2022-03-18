Dennis “Denny” A. Tuschen

by Obituaries

Dennis (Denny) A. Tuschen, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 9, 1946 in Madison and was the son of Arsenius (Zeno) and Sara (Weisensel) Tuschen. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1964. He married Marie Hickey on June 14, 1980 in Madison. Denny was a member of the US Army Reserve for eight years.

Denny is survived by his daughters Shannon Frakie (Geoff Franz) of Cologne, MN, Colleen (Troy) MacMiller of DeForest; grandchildren Dylan and Sophia Frakie; Cole and Cade MacMiller, his sister Mary Crain and sister-in-law Kathleen Tuschen of Sun Prairie, nephew Dale (Dawn) Tuschen, niece Lori (Jason) Dey, and his many cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marie, a brother Ronnie, brother-in-law Dan Crain, and in-laws Helen and Lester Kampen.

He worked many many years as a Patrolman for the Town of Bristol, semi driver for Diamond Transportation, truck driver for F.H. Raemisch & Sons and all the while working on the family farm for 69 years. He was mechanically inclined, enjoyed planting and harvesting. He enjoyed local midget racing, auto racing, football, winning trips to Dejope and several Las Vegas trips with Ronnie, Kathy, Dan and Mary.

Denny was a loving husband, amazing father, papa, fabulous brother and sincere friend who always made time for us, taught us everything and was the most kindhearted loving man.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in East Bristol, with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday March 17, 2022 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday.

