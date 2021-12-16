Dennis DeGroff

COLUMBUS—Dennis W. DeGroff, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on June 19, 1962 in McFarland to Robert and Margaret (Hurda) DeGroff. Dennis was married to Maria Contreras on October 4, 1982 in Portage, Wisconsin.

Dennis graduated as a welder but his true desire was trucking where he was employed by Caine Transfer. Spending time with his grandkids was his pleasure and joy. He found enjoyment in his spare time driving his Harley and going on Snowmobile trips with his family. He loved this brother and sisters in Christ and glorifying God through serving.

Survivors include his four children Joshua DeGroff of Waupun, Angel DeGroff of Beaver Dam, Bobbi DeGroff of Waunakee and Vanessa (Alexander) Zimmerman of Randolph; seven grandchildren Blake DeGroff, Caiden DeGroff, Landen DeGroff, Aliyah DeGroff, David Nowak, Keegan DeGroff and Michaela Nowak; two brothers Rodger DeGroff of Montello and Rodney DeGroff of Baraboo; one sister Dian Hawley of Wyocena, his former wife Maria; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and an aunt Dorothy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M., on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH, Columbus. Pastor Chris Blevins will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be directed to New Testament Baptist Church or the charity of one’s choice.

