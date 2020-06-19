Dennis Dean Dickinson

Dodgeville – Dennis Dean Dickinson, age 72, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Dodgeville, WI on March 4, 1948, the son of Gaige and Alice (Rakow) Dickinson. He graduated from River Valley High School in 1966 and enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1967-1971.

Dennis married Mary Weier on August 26, 1972. Together they raised three children Jason, Jeremy, and Jessica. Dennis worked for many years at Sub Zero Freezer Company.

Dennis was proud of his sobriety in 1981 and made many lifelong friends in AA. Dennis enjoyed tending to his gardens, a cup of coffee on the patio, gambling, the Green Bay Packers, his pup Jackson and grandpups Miko, Winston, and Remi, but most of all family gatherings and anything that involved his grandchildren!

Dennis is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Mary, his children Jason(Krista), Jeremy (Melanie) and Jessica (Judd) Koerwitz; grandchildren Owen and Levi, Kadia and Vandy, Jakob, Jenna, and Jozie. Siblings Gaige Jr., Darrell(Beatrice), Roger (Sue) and Donna (Edward) along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gaige and Alice, brother Larry, and sisters Carol and Betty Jean, in laws Norbert and Elaine Weier and brother in law Ed Blum.

A Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

For the safety of the family, with the Covid-19 situation, we will be monitoring the number of visitors in the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be private family.

Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Ridgeway American Legion.

A heartful thanks to Upland Hills Health Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care especially, Daneen, Ashley, and Katrina.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com