Dennis D. Foley age 64, of Monroe, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his home.

Dennis was born on February 16, 1957 in Savanna, IL, the son of Joseph and Charolette (Edler) Foley. Dennis married Mary (Williams) Sandry on July 2, 1992 in Galena, IL. Dennis had many different jobs throughout his life, but his passion was working flea markets and attending auctions. He and Mary owned and operated their retail store, Now And Then, on Monroe’s square from 2012-2020. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, camping, looking for morels, and cutting wood. He was also skilled in restoring and building furniture. Dennis was fortunate to do what he wanted to do, when he wanted to do it.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Foley; three children, Erika Hartwig (Matthew Sullivan), Brooke (Jon Curl) Foley, all of Monroe, Amber (Jerry) Simplot of Juda; two step-sons, Jacob Sandry of Rushville, IL, Jerod Sandry (Michelle Blevins) of Kettering, OH; fifteen grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Timmerman of East Dubuque, IL; three brothers, Robert (Sarah), Ed (Cynthia), Rick (Patricia), all of Galena, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Bill Timmerman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Pastor Sarah Mae Gabuyo officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the Monroe Moose Lodge. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested in Dennis’s name to Green County Humane Society or Monroe Clinic Hospice.

