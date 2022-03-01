Dennis C. Tydrich

by Obituaries

Dennis C. Tydrich age 75 of Richland Center passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Gunderson Hospital in LaCrosse, WI.

He was born on January 6, 1947 in Richland Center the son of James F. and Anna K. (Slama) Tydrich. Dennis worked at Foremost Farms in Reedsurg for 30 years. In his retirement, Dennis enjoyed taking care of his horses and chickens on his farm. His family meant the world to him.

You could always find Dennis at various athletic, band and vocal events for his grandchildren. Survivors include 5 children, John (Lori) Tydrich of Lancaster, Tony (Pam) Tydrich of Richland Center, Katherine Tydrich of Livingston, Karen (Mike) Bricco of Richland Center, Dale Tydrich of Richland Center, 12 grandchildren, Dylan, Dustin, Devin and Danica, Ryan (Kathleen), Collin (Savanah), Quin and Lilly, Bryar, Hanna (Carlos), Jaren and Peyton, 2 great grandchildren, Amelia, Shawn and one due to be born in May, 3 Siblings, Mary Ann Krajco of Hillsboro, Dr. James Tydrich of Grafton, WI, Raymond (Rose) Tydrich of Montello, WI, a sister-in-law, Diane Tydrich of Bloom City, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Tydrich, a son, Wayne Tydrich, a brother, Edward Tydrich, a brother-in-law, Louie Krajco and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Tydrich.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center with burial in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Willow Township.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. and again on Sunday from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

