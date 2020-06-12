Dennis Arnold Grueneberg

Brooklyn/Madison – Dennis A. Grueneberg, age 65, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Brooklyn, Wisconsin with family by his side.

He was born on October 14, 1954 in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur and Leititia (Herring) Grueneberg.

Dennis is survived by his children, Charleen (Jamie) Kreis and Melanie (Jerry) Grueneberg; two grandchildren, Keegan and Riannon; three step-grandchildren, Brenna, Carter and Vaughn; siblings, Douglas, Dale, Donald (Shari), David (Dawn), Brenda (Bill) Brown and John.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Leititia; and his sister, Linda Bryan.

The family would like to thank Lindsey, Holly, Julie and the rest of the Agrace Hospice staff for their wonderful care and support.

A private family service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Dr, Monona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dennis’ name to Agrace Hospice.

