MADISON/STOUGHTON – Denise M. Wentela Johnson, age 51, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1968, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the daughter of David and Doris (Kaarto) Carlson.

Denise graduated from L’Anse High School, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with the class of 1987, and received an associate degree from Madison Area Technical College. Denise worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for Stoughton Hospital for many years.

Denise married Eric Johnson on November 8, 2017. She had a deep love for animals, especially her cat, Brooklyn “Kitty”. Denise enjoyed spending time with family, visiting new places, going to the beaches of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, music (especially classic rock; Journey and the Steve Miller Band were some of her favorites), collecting memories through photographs and long phone calls with friends.

Those who knew Denise know that she was a hoot! She was goofy and loved to make people laugh. Denise had a huge heart and found joy in giving, whether it was her time, her support, or silly little objects that she had to buy just because it reminded her of someone. She was admired for her strength and resilience, which she would call ‘sisu’. Denise so dearly loved and was so proud of all of her kids.

Denise is survived by her husband, Eric; four children, David (Jenny) Wentela, Hayley (Senn Mettel) Wentela, Dylan Wentela, and Carley Wentela; parents, David and Doris Carlson; sister, Deanna (Eric) Kemppainen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and father of her children, Tom Wentela.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASCPA, or to a mental health or substance abuse center in Denise’s name.

