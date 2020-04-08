‘Denied the right to vote’: WWII Veteran unable to vote after absentee ballot never came

TOWN OF DEKORRA, Wis. – The last-minute decisions before Tuesday’s election has some voters feeling like they had to choose between their civic duty and their health.

Voting has always been an easy choice for Claire Robson and his family.

“I feel like everybody should,” Robson said. “It’s just that I’ve always gotten there to vote, and I’d like to keep my record good.”

“And it’s our civic duty, right?” said his daughter-in-law, Laura Robson. “That’s what we’ve always talked about as a family.”

She said that her father-in-law’s late wife, Natalie, always worked at the polls, and Claire Robson himself has made sure to vote his whole life.

“Since I was 18 years old,” Claire Robson said.

That makes 75 years’ worth of elections.

“He’s 93, he’s a World War II veteran, he actually served over in Europe, and now he’s being denied the right to vote for the first time in his life,” Laura Robson said. “I think that’s just so sad.”

This is Claire Robson, a WWII vet who has had a solid record of voting since he was 18. Now at age 93, he says he didn’t get his absentee ballot in time, and couldn’t risk his health going out to vote. He says he feels “left out” and his family is angry. #WisconsinElection pic.twitter.com/RVsPx0IgoO — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) April 8, 2020

Laura Robson said she, her husband and her father-in-law requested their absentee ballots from the Town of Dekorra on March 27, well in advance of the cutoff, and have yet to receive them.

Following both State and Federal Supreme Court decisions Tuesday, the only option they had left was to vote in person.

Not wanting to risk it because of his health conditions, Claire Robson felt he had no option and wasn’t able to go to the polls in person.

“Just a chance of exposure for him, for anything is not a good idea, especially this COVID-19,” Laura Robson said. “You didn’t want to take a chance on your health, right?”

“Right,” Claire Robson agreed.

“Just couldn’t do it,” Laura Robson said.

