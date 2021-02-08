Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

Associated Press by Associated Press

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesCapitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Winter Storm Orlena will snarl travel in the Northeast into Monday night as it brings heavy snow and strong winds from parts of New England to the northern mid-Atlantic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on a pivotal House panel have proposed an additional $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, bolstered unemployment benefits and more generous tax breaks for families with children and for lower earners as Congress began piecing together a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Monday.

The plan by Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to closely follow President Joe Biden’s proposed package to address the tolls of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 464,000 Americans, and the nation’s still staggering economy, which has lost 10 million jobs since the crisis began last year.

Biden, less than three weeks into his presidency, has declared that defeating the virus and fixing the economy are his top priorities.

