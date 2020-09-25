Demonstrators blocking traffic on John Nolen Drive

Site staff
Posted:
Updated:
by Site staff
Protesters at John Nolen Drive

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrators in Madison are blocking traffic on John Nolen Drive on Friday afternoon.

The group is marching toward the Wisconsin State Capitol in protest over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Our crew at the scene said the group contained roughly 20 cars and 50 people walking alongside the vehicles.

The protest has led to noticeable backups heading into the downtown area from the Beltline.

Backup On John Nolen (1)

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.