Demonstrators blocking traffic on John Nolen Drive

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrators in Madison are blocking traffic on John Nolen Drive on Friday afternoon.

The group is marching toward the Wisconsin State Capitol in protest over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Demonstrators currently blocking John Nolan and Olin Ave. Already some tense moments between cars and this group. I’ll have updates here. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/rFhrzHgxc7 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) September 25, 2020

Our crew at the scene said the group contained roughly 20 cars and 50 people walking alongside the vehicles.

Here’s the size of the group, which has traffic blocked on N John Nolan. Maybe 20 cars, 50 people outside cars. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/ZyB14CBtSt — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) September 25, 2020

The protest has led to noticeable backups heading into the downtown area from the Beltline.