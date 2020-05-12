Democrats to propose $3 trillion Covid relief package and vote this week

CNN by CNN

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is joined by Rep. Linda Sanchez, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, Rep. Eric Swalwell, and Rep. Joe Crowley for a news conference in the House Vistiors Center in the U.S. Capitol March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(CNN) — House Democrats announced a sweeping new Covid-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday with a price tag expected to be more than $3 trillion — an amount that would stand as the largest relief package in history.

The legislation sets up an immediate clash with the Republican-controlled Senate, where leaders have said another round of emergency funding is not yet needed.

Democrats released the 1,815-page legislative text of the bill Tuesday afternoon and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to deliver a statement at 3 p.m. ET from the US Capitol about its introduction.

But Senate Republican leaders warned Pelosi that the new bill is dead on arrival even before it was formally unveiled.

“That will not pass. It’s not going to be supported,” said Sen. John Barrasso, a member of Republican leadership in the chamber.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said in a notice to members Tuesday afternoon that the House is expected to meet Friday morning to vote on the legislation.

The package is expected to cost more than $3 trillion, according to a senior House Democratic aide. Three other aides also told CNN the price tag would be in the $3 trillion range. That would dwarf the stimulus measure enacted in March, which was more than $2 trillion and at the time amounted to the largest emergency aid package in American history.

Democrats included funding for state and local governments, more direct payments to individuals, money to expand testing and contact tracing, provisions for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, student loan relief, and funding for elections in the bill, according to Hoyer.

House Democrats have pressed ahead with a new stimulus package amid stiff resistance from Republican lawmakers and the White House, who say they want to wait to see the impact of previously enacted relief measures before moving forward with any new package.

Without some Republican support, the House bill cannot pass in the Senate. But unveiling legislation now gives Democrats an opportunity to showcase their priorities and outline their legislative vision for how to help a country in dire straits as a result of the devastating pandemic.

Asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s priority to include liability protections for businesses in any new coronavirus relief bill, Hoyer pushed back on the idea.

“Our focus has been on protecting people, not protecting people from hurting them and having no liability for hurting them,” he said.

Democratic leaders are also planning move forward with a remote voting and remote committee work plan on Friday, Hoyer said.

He said he is disappointed Democrats and Republicans have not reached an agreement on proxy voting, although party leaders continue to work for a deal.

“I am hopeful that we will get there, but we absolutely need to get there and we need to get there quickly,” he said. He reiterated that if there is no agreement, Democrats will proceed with their own plan.

This story has been updated to include additional information and reaction.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments