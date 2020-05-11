Democrats set to take next steps toward virtual convention

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Democrats are making new moves toward a virtual presidential nominating convention this August.

Party officials are preparing to grant convention organizers in Milwaukee the authority to design a convention that won’t require delegates to attend in person.

The influential Rules & Bylaws panel will start the process Tuesday with a resolution that grants “maximum flexibility” to the convention organizing committee to set up a gathering that “guarantees every delegate can accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk.”

The resolution underscores how much the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the 2020 presidential election and every aspect of American life.

