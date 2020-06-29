Democrats say no August election changes, look to November

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats’ attorneys say they’re no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin’s August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections.

Democrats filed a federal lawsuit ahead of the state’s April 7 presidential primary seeking election changes to make absentee voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic National Committee attorney John Devaney told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a status conference Monday that Democrats aren’t seeking to impose changes in August and instead want them implemented for November. Conley set a hearing for the first week in August.