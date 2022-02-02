Democrats push to reinstate 48-hour wait period for handgun purchases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday to reinstate a 48-hour waiting period on handgun purchases in the state.

Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and Representative Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) put forth the bill on the sixth anniversary of Caroline Nosal’s murder. Nosal’s father joined the lawmakers to announce the bill.

He believes the legislation could have saved his daughter’s life.

“Maybe this young man whose own actions had caused him to lose his job, maybe (he) would have thought about it a little more,” Jim Nosal said. “Maybe he would have talked to who he was still in contact with, you know, people at the store. Maybe somebody would have talked to him and realized it was a problem or he was having a problem and maybe gotten him some help.”

Nosal’s parents are now working toward prevention over prosecution in the hopes that other families don’t experience the grief they did.

“Most of us cannot fathom the unimaginable sadness, the impossible sadness that the Nosals have endured over the past six years,” Agard said during a news conference. “We’re here to say that we can avoid senseless acts of violence.”

Wisconsin had a 48-hour waiting period for gun purchases up until 2015 when it was repealed by then-governor Scott Walker.

“48-Hour waiting periods are a common-sense way to limit crimes of passion and keep our communities safe,” Stubbs said in a statement. “It is vital that we as legislators take action, and protect our communities.”

Nine states and the District of Columbia have some form of a waiting period after certain gun purchases, including Illinois and Minnesota.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.