Democrats pass new rules that would allow virtual convention

Democrats are making new moves toward a virtual presidential nominating convention this August.

The Democratic National Committee’s influential Rules & Bylaws Committee voted Tuesday to grant convention organizers in Milwaukee the authority to design an event that won’t require delegates to attend in person amid the coronavirus pandemic. Party chairman Tom Perez says the move gives organizers “the tools necessary to adapt and plan” for a gathering and “ensure that every delegate is able to accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk.”

The convention committee will be able to determine the convention’s final dates, along with its “format, voting mechanisms, structure and other logistical aspects.”

