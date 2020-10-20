Democrats launch “What’s at Stake Bus Tour”

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Democratic Party used the start of in-person early voting to start a “What’s at Stake” bus tour.

The tour kicked off Tuesday morning at Park Street with appearances from Attorney General Josh Kaul, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, State Representatives Shelia Stubbs, Lisa Subeck, Melissa Sargent, State Senator-Elect Kelda Roys, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

During the event, Rhodes-Conway said there is too much on the line, including climate change and health care, for people to not vote.

