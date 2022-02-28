Democrats introduce bill to create BadgerCare public option

MADISON, Wis. — Supporters of a public option for healthcare in Wisconsin on Monday introduced a new bill they argue would shake up the state’s insurance marketplace.

The bill would create a public health coverage option through BadgerCare for people and small employers and also create a new basic health plan for individuals making between 133% and 200% of the federal poverty line.

The legislation would also establish a state-based online marketplace for Wisconsinites instead of the federal healthcare.gov website.

“This is going to increase the number of people eligible for health coverage and will provide affordable coverage to fit our tight budgets,” Rep. Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) said during a virtual news conference Monday morning. “It will also be available to lawful immigrants whose incomes are below (the) poverty line but (who are) ineligible for Medicaid due to their immigration status.”

Supporters of the bill said it is about saving the average Wisconsinite money and trying to move the state away from an insurance model prioritizing profit over patients.

