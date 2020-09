Democrats hold ‘Your health, your vote’ event ahead of president’s Wisconsin visit

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit in Wisconsin, Democrats held a “Your health, your vote” virtual bus tour. Kristin Urquiza says her father died of COVID-19 complication, and she says the health of people needs to be put first over political aspirations.

