Democrats expect ‘in-person convention’ in Milwaukee, portions of event may be virtual, party chairman says

ATLANTA — Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez says he expects to hold an in-person convention in Milwaukee to nominate Joe Biden for president, though he didn’t rule out the potential that portions of the event would be conducted virtually.

The convention is slated for the week of Aug. 17. It was postponed from July 13-16 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Perez told reporters on a telephone call Thursday that they are planning for an in-person convention, but “at the same time, we do not put our public health heads in the sand.”

Biden has been more circumspect, stating that the convention might have to be entirely virtual.

