Democrats demand change ahead of special session

MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, organizers and Black caucus members of the Wisconsin State Legislature demanded action ahead of the special session on police reform Monday.

Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, spoke at a news conference held before the scheduled special session.

“We have a chance to lead with them, if they would actually take these bills seriously,” Bowen said. “Gaveling in and gaveling out … is the wrong decision and motion to be made when we have a chance to actually save lives, when we have a chance to change the system that people are demanding and mandating for us to change.”

The special session comes following the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer, along with the killing of peaceful protesters in Kenosha.

.@RepStubbs tells reporters she wants to see action on the bills @GovEvers, @LGMandelaBarnes and she has introduced. “Wisconsin is in crisis,” she says, adding Jacob Blake won’t be the last Black man hurt in the hands of police, but disparities go far beyond criminal justice. pic.twitter.com/YyWQ5VowZx — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) August 31, 2020

Republicans didn’t take any immediate action on the bills Monday. Instead they gaveled in to the session quickly outside the chambers in the lobby and continued the session to Thursday.

Gov. Tony Evers is calling on legislature to consider nine bills including civil action against racial profiling, establishing a law enforcement standards board, prohibiting chokeholds and prohibiting no knock search warrants.

