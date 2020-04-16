Democratic super PAC: We will fight Trump in court over ads

WASHINGTON — A leading Democratic super PAC has promised it will tangle with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in court to keep airing television ads the Republican president is trying to keep off the airwaves.

Priorities USA Action chief Guy Cecil said Thursday that his group will intervene as a defendant in a lawsuit that Trump’s campaign filed in Wisconsin state court to block a local NBC affiliate from airing one of the super PAC’s ads that blasts the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed against WJFW-TV, an NBC affiliate in northern Wisconsin, sets up a notable battle between Trump’s financially flush reelection campaign and one of the biggest spending groups in Democratic politics.

