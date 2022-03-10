Democratic Senate candidate Tom Nelson stops in Madison

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — One of the Democrats running against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson made a stop at the Willy Street Co-op in Madison on Thursday.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who previously ran for lieutenant governor in 2010 and a seat in Congress in 2016, said he’s running a pro-worker and populist campaign.

“The important thing is that we… do something about corporate consolidation, whether they’re meatpackers or oil processors or Big Ag(riculture), we’re seeing that this is having a detrimental impact on working families,” he said.

Nelson has also made labor and economic issues a cornerstone of his campaign, with this week marking the one-year anniversary of the release of a book he wrote detailing efforts with a local union to save a century-old paper mill.

Nelson has been the county executive since 2011.

