Democratic lawmaker apologizes for tweet about parental involvement in classrooms

by Logan Reigstad

Representative Lee Snodgrass official photo.

MADISON, Wis. — A Democratic lawmaker apologized Thursday after sending a tweet about parental involvement in schools she called “lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted.”

Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton)’s initial tweet, according to screenshots posted by Republican lawmakers, said that, “If parents want to ‘have a say’ in their child’s education, they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget.” The tweet was later deleted.

Republicans, including former lieutenant governor and current gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, quickly seized on the comments.

“Message to liberals: as taxpayers we already pay for our children’s education and have an absolute right to ‘have a say,'” Kleefisch wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Snodgrass deleted her tweet because clearly WI Democrats don't want her telling parents what they really think. But as a mom, I keep receipts.. Message to liberals: as taxpayers we already pay for our children's education and have an absolute right to "have a say." pic.twitter.com/75FwRaULjs — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) February 10, 2022

She also called on Gov. Tony Evers to denounce the remarks.

Kleefisch’s former boss, former Gov. Scott Walker, said “Parents must rise up to take back their children’s education—before it’s too late!”

Snodgrass later tweeted that “of course parents need to have a say in their kids’ education and their classrooms.”

To clarify, My point is we should be fully funding our public schools and that diverting funds away from our public schools only makes it harder for parents to have the relationships we deserve with our kids’ teachers and their schools. — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

“To clarify, My point is we should be fully funding our public schools and that diverting funds away from our public schools only makes it harder for parents to have the relationships we deserve with our kids’ teachers and their schools,” she said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.