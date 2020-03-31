Democratic contributions help Karofsky outpace Kelly

Associated Press by Associated Press

Judge Jill Karofsky

MADISON, Wis. — New campaign finance reports show Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful Jill Karofsky easily out-raised incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly over the last two months.

The reports show Karofsky raised $1.9 million between Feb. 4 and March 23. So far this year she has raised $2.05 million, with $1.3 million coming from the state Democratic Party.

Kelly, by comparison, raised $591,789 over the last two months and $779,253 for the year.

The numbers are important because they are indicator of the level of support for each candidate as they head into Tuesday’s spring election.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments