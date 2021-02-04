Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Rep. Greene off committees

Associated Press by Associated Press

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden's inauguration has sown a mixture of anger, confusion and disappointment among believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. Greene, who has expressed support for the conspiracy theories, called for Biden’s impeachment across her Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts as the new president was sworn in, Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Erin Scott/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — A fiercely divided House has tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees.

It was an unprecedented punishment for the chamber and it reflected Democrats’ outrage at the hateful and violent conspiracy theories she has helped spread.

Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move, but none of them defended her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts.

That illustrated the ticklish political spot Greene put her party in, forcing them to declare whether they should punish or condone a lawmaker who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump.

