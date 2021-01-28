Delwyn Robert “Del” Hernstine

STOUGHTON – Delwyn R. “Del” Hernstine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison.

He was born on May 16, 1943, in Edgerton, to Joseph and Pauline (Schrader) Hernstine. He attended schools in Edgerton, graduating from Edgerton High School in 1961. He then served with the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax Field in Madison. He married Diane Alshouse (also born on May 16) on July 7, 1964.

Tobacco was always a part of his life as he started working as a youngster in his neighbor’s tobacco fields and worked his adult life in the tobacco industry, retiring as manager from Swedish Match in 2005. He also worked as a part time police officer in Stoughton for 19 years.

Del lived a full life, enjoying many things, including relaxing at his lake house with family and friends, riding motorcycles, home repair projects, playing cards with family and friends, telling lots of stories, jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, old country music, going out for Saturday morning breakfast with his lake house neighbors, and Thursday morning breakfast with his son. Also, with his son he enjoyed a love of auto racing, boats and cars. He spent many years following his daughter’s sports from youth to adulthood and enjoyed cheering her on. Del taught both his son and daughter how to drive a motorcycle and tried to teach his wife. He loved golfing with family, friends and co-workers, and if you couldn’t find him at work in the summer he was always on the golf course. He also enjoyed traveling to many states within the U.S. with special trips to Washington, D.C., Panama Canal, and China which he enjoyed with his wife. Del was also an avid Packers fan “when they were doing well.”

What Del enjoyed most of all was spending time with his grandsons. Many wonderful memories were made at the lake house, including tractor rides, going out on grandpa’s boat, fishing, bonfires, and 4th of July fireworks over the lake. Grandpa Del was also proud to attend both boys’ sporting and musical events and cheer them on.

Del is survived by his wife, Diane, of 56 years; his son, Scott; his daughter, Kristen (Brad) Krause; and his grandsons, Alex and Evan Krause. He is also survived by sisters, Rae (Rod) Vale and Bertie (Ralph) Olmstead; brothers-in-law, Don Alshouse and Bob Packard; and sisters-in-law, Gail Hernstine, Doris Hernstine, and Kathy (Gary) Kvalheim. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank, Hiram “Hi” and John; his sister, Joannie; and his beloved dog, Sam.

Per Del’s wishes, there will be no public funeral or visitation. A private family interment will occur at a future date at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare that were involved in his care. They would also like to thank friends and family who offered support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Remember not my fight for breath, remember not the strife, please do not dwell upon my death, but celebrate my life. -Unknown

