Delores Sluzinski

MADISON – Delores Sluzinski, 92, of Manitowish Waters, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021 in Madison.

She was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Chicago, daughter of the late Felix and Mary Samas. She was married Dec. 22, 1951 to the late Stephen Sluzinski.

Delores is survived by three children, her son Michael (Mary) Sluzinski of Arizona, two daughters, Laura McGuire of Madison and Karen Cavanaugh of Minocqua. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Stephen (Charity) Stofferahn, Tracy Stofferahn, Matthew Sluzinski, Mark (Michelle) Sluzinski, Anthony (fiancé Stephanie Mueller) Sluzinski, and Kelsey McGuire; three great-grandchildren, Reighn Stofferahn, Jaylin Stofferahn, and Jackson Sluzinski.

Delores is preceded in life by her parents, Felix and Mary Samas; sister, Helen (Frank) Dumikas; niece, Francis Matual; and nephew, Richard Dumikas.

