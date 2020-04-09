Delores Roberta Sliter

MADISON – Delores Roberta Sliter, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on July 30, 1929, in Sauk City, the daughter of Perry and Linda (Steidtmann) DeWeese.

Delores graduated from DeForest High School. She married Robert Sliter on June 8, 1950.

Delores worked as a secretary for the Madison Police Department for 25 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles and watching the Wheel of Fortune.

Delores is survived by her children, Judy (Darrell) Heinzelman, Jerry (Diane) Sliter, Lynda (Tom) Fredrick, and Lois Sliter; 12 grandchildren and step grandchildren; and many great and step great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Carroll (Grace) DeWeese; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Dea DeWeese, Gaylord DeWeese, Walter DeWeese, and Isabella (DeWeese) Brown.

During this time of unprecedented health concerns, no services will be held. We encourage you to share online condolences with Delores’s family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

