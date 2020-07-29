Delores Mary Nemitz

FALL RIVER, Wis. — Delores Mary Nemitz age 85, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born on October 13, 1934 in St. Elizabeth, Missouri to Lambert and Elizabeth (Evers) Buechter. She was married to John “Jack” Nemitz on November 26, 1955 in Warrensburg, Missouri and had five children. Delores was a hard worker, but also liked to have fun and socialize. She was employed for the Fall River School District and served oan the School Board.

She worked for several area businesses including BFM Machinery in Fall River and retired from Sharrow Drug in Columbus. Delores loved bowling, was active in league bowling, and was especially proud of her 600 series. Delores also enjoyed snowmobiling with Jack, sewing many clothes for their children, playing euchre, crocheting, cross stitch, and typing at a typewriter.

She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church where she played the organ and was also an organist for St. Patrick Catholic Church in Doylestown.

Survivors include her husband Jack of Fall River; four daughters Cathy (Tim) Trojan of Wisconsin Dells, Diane Larson (Steve Agnew) of Columbus, Linda (Jarrod) King of Stoughton and Jenny (Mike) Briggs of Middleton; one son Scott (Lynn) of Woodville; 13 grandchildren Theresa Trojan, Joseph Trojan, Drew (Amber) Larson, Nick Larson, Emily (Mike) Engling, Brianna King, Elizabeth King, Kahla (Matt) Burzynski, Ethan (Anna) Ash, Kelsey Ash (Aaron Knutson), Aaron Nemitz, Katy Briggs, Jack Briggs; 12 great grandchildren Ada , Roman, and Weston Engling, Knox and Axel Larson, Madolyn Berg, Addy, Reece, and Flynn Ash, Briella Knutson, Bryson and Carson Burzynski; four sisters Loretta Emmerson of Tulsa, OK, Betty Menges of Osage Beach, MO, Mary (Les) Thoma of Hillsboro, MO, Jan Krumm of St. Louis, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Jim Buechter and sister Mitzi Janson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 31 2020 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Steve Kortendick will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation.