Delores M Zulawsk

Delores M (Kaminski) Zulawski, age 83, formerly of Mauston, WI passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Glenhaven, Glenwood City, WI.

Delores was born April 28, 1937 to Joseph and Catherine (Styczen) Kaminski in Mauston, WI. She attended country school in Marion Township & graduated from Mauston Area High School. Besides working on the family farm she had many jobs through the years including Mauston Hospital, General Telephone, Dumore, Butz Cleaners, Carr Valley, Walgreens, & Hallmark.

She married LeRoy Zulawski of Foley, MN on Feb. 23, 1957 in Marion Township, Mauston, WI. They returned to Anchorage, Alaska where LeRoy was stationed in the Air Force. On Sept. 1, 1958 they welcomed daughter Lynnette Marie. LeRoy was transferred to Duluth, MN where they resided until his honorary discharge & then returned to Mauston, WI.

Delores played the accordion, loved gardening, baking, playing cards, and birds – her favorite being the cardinal, the Packers, and knitting, gifting many newlyweds and babies with her Afghans. Most dear to her heart were her grandchildren & great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters & brothers-in-law: Helen (Art) Blazewicz, Bernice (Albin) Borkowski, Genevieve (Leo) Hamm, Dennis Pokorney, brother Joseph Kaminski, Jr., niece Arlene Bodoh, and great granddaughter Bria Jacks.

She is survived by her husband, LeRoy, her daughter Lynnette (Dale) Onsager; grandchildren Seth (Courtnee) Onsager & Kasha (Jason) Jacks; great grandchildren Colton & Michaela Onsager, Tyler & Hadley Jacks. Further survived by her sisters Bernadine Pokorney & Patricia (Keith) Hemenway, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church & burial at St. Michaels Cemetery on Friday, Sept 4, 2020.

Special thanks to the staff of Glenhaven & Adoray for the thoughtful care she has been provided, and to Crandall Funeral Home for assisting with arrangements.