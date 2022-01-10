Delores M Kerl

Delores M. Kerl, age 97, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

She was born in Black Earth on March 13, 1924 to the late Milton and Alvina Parrell. Delores married Robert “Bob” Kerl on July 7, 1945; they celebrated 71 years before he preceded her in death on Mar. 15, 2017. She enjoyed raising her family at home, cooking and baking and will be remembered for her delicious pies. She enjoyed working at Bollig’s Mobil in Mazomanie for close to 30 years.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Alice) Kerl, Jerry (Carolyn) Kerl, Joan Drager, and Lynette Kerl; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; she is further survived by other family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband Bob, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Martin and James Parrell.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy. 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 9:30 until the time of service. Interment will be held in St. Barnabas Cemetery.

Delores’s family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood for their excellent care.

A memorial will be established in her name.

