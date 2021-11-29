Delores L. Neuheisel

by Obituaries

Delores L. Neuheisel, age 81, of Spring Green passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

She was born on April 30, 1940 in Plain, WI the daughter of Joseph and Marian (Laubmeier) Bauer. Delores was married on May 17, 1958 to Eugene H. “Gene” Neuheisel and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Delores loved spending time with her family and friends, whether it was playing cards/games, crafting, quilting, driving up to the farm to watch the daily activities and visits.

Survivors include a son, Jeff (Laurie) Neuheisel; a son-in-law, Rich Wilson; 4 grandchildren, Craig (Amanda) Neuheisel, Casey (Travis) Ferguson, Gena (Chris) Stolte, Bryon Wilson; 5 Great grandchildren, Taylor, Reese and Maverick Ferguson, Kensley Neuheisel, and Elliott Stolte; her sisters, Donna Gruber, Evelyn (Gerald) Watson, Betty Ann (Harlan) Meister; a brother-in-law, Bill Bergman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marian Bauer; her husband, Gene Neuheisel; daughter, Lynn Wilson; a great granddaughter Hope Stolte; her sisters, Mary Bauer, Luella (Butch) Haas, Marlene (Tony) Gruber, Gerri Bergman, & Josephine Bauer.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

