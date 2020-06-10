Delores D. (Day) Hendrickson

MADISON-Delores D. (Day) Hendrickson, age 89, died on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born on June 24, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Galen A. and Ruth E. Day.

Dee went to Madison West High School and met Paul E. Hendrickson from East High School at the Madison Loft, a teen aged meeting place. They married in 1950 and together raised four happy children.

After retirement they spent 20 years wintering in Florida, enjoying golf and playing cards with friends.

Dee was a Charter member of VFW Day Post No. 7561, Madison Elks No. 410, Swinger Golf group, McFarland Swim and Monona United Methodist Church.

Dee is survived by her children, Lynn (Tom) Jorris, Nancy J. Quinlan, Jerry (Debbie) Hendrickson and Lori (Mike) King; eight grandchildren, David (Diana), Jeffrey and Michael Jorris, Joshua (Christina) Hendrickson, Casey (Tracy), Lacy, Connor and Sadie Quinlan; three great-grandchildren, Shea, Hendrick and Charlie Jorris; brother-in-law, Tom (Eileen) Hendrickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; brothers, Galen Jr. and Donald, both who died in service during World War II; sisters, Joyce Trevaskis and Patricia Miller; and son-in-law, Joe Quinlan.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Dee’s name to VFW Day Post No. 7561, Agrace HospiceCare or Salvation Army.

Dee’s family would like to thank Dr. Albert Musa and his team for years of compassionate care and the staff of Aster Senior Living for their loving attention.

