Dells man sentenced to seven years in prison over meth sale

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday.

Levonte C. Scales, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute last December.

Scales was arrested last June at a Lake Delton hotel on a felony warrant. He was reportedly carrying two backpacks and was fleeing the scene. During the arrest, officers reportedly found 100 grams of meth, a stolen gun, drug packaging materials, and $3,400. The gun was loaded.

During sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said Scales was a danger to the community.

