Della M. McCartt

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Della M. McCartt, age 57, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home following a courageous 3-year battle with cancer.

Della enjoyed spending time with her family and was proud to have her grandchildren, who were the light of her life: Carter, Landon, Lane, and Alice. Della’s pride and joy were her three daughters, Kelly, Joanna, and Jesse. She particularly enjoyed her time milking cows and being on the farm. Della has a huge heart full of love and she will be missed deeply by all who had the gift of knowing her.

Della is preceded in death by her father, Milan (Manny) Brennum; sister, Brenda McCartt; grandmother, Lavon Kitsemble and brother-in-law John Heun.

She is survived by her mother, Yvonne Brennum; her three daughters, Kelly Lavon (Amelia Ricketts); Joanna (John) Ford and Jesse (Eric) Wolf; her grandchildren, Carter, Landon and Lane Ford and Alice Wolf; her siblings, Barb (Roger) Meudt; Linda (Rick) James; Robin (John) Schuetz; Robert Brennum; Richard Brennum and Rhonda (Brian) Yeazle as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.