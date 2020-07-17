Della Charoltte Lowe

Della Lowe, age 90, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin walked on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Joe Young and Fred Camacho officiating.

Visitation will be held at Conway-Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Della was born February 18, 1930 in Wittenberg, Wisconsin the daughter of Eugene and Anna (Boyce) Wabshoggin.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Lowe-Ennis, Debra J. Lowe; sister, Florence Camacho; 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; daughter, Leslie K. Lowe; sisters, Bertha Lowe, Lena Ramos, Hazel Wabshoggin, Mabel Wabshoggin; brothers, Jim, Arthur, Custer and Herman Wabshoggin.