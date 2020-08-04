Delivery driver pistol-whipped during robbery, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A pizza-delivery driver reported being “pistol-whipped and robbed” during a delivery early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. along the 3000 block of Todd Dr., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The driver said four men, all wearing face masks, took his money and left after the attack.

