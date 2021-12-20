Delbert Lee Furrer

by Obituaries

Dodgeville – Delbert Lee Furrer, age 70, of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born in Dodgeville and, for the most part, was a lifelong resident. He was the third child of Walter and Esther (Scheffler) Furrer.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a younger brother, Walter Jr., who died at birth.

He is survived by siblings Fred (Lucy) Furrer, Millie Bouche, Dale (Jackie) Furrer, David (Patti) Furrer and Daniel Furrer; in addition to six nieces and nephews.

Del’s biggest passions in life were music, chess, reading and the outdoors. He had the ability to play many instruments, but guitar was his favorite. An avid songwriter, he dreamed of one day becoming a country music artist. Playing chess from a young age, Del was a scholar of the game. When he wasn’t playing chess, he was studying it. His library included scores of chess-related books. Besting him was a rarity.

Del’s library was extensive, with subjects ranging from religion to philosophy to American culture. One of his favorite places to go was Governor Dodge. He enjoyed drives through the park with his friends, viewing the wildlife and enjoying the amazing beauty.

Del was a very kind and giving soul and was known to give to those in need. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Delbert’s Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.