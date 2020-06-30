Deiter named to all-decade team
MADISON, Wis. – During his 4 years at Wisconsin, Michael Deiter did just about everything for the Badgers on the offensive line. He started a school record 54 games at Wisconsin playing left guard, center, and left tackle for the Badgers.
Deiter joins Iowa’s Brandon Scherff, Michigan’s Taylor Lewan, Indiana’s Dan Feeney, and Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis and Billy Price on the Big Ten All-Decade team’s offensive line.