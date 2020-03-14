‘Dehumanizing experience’: Madison couple shares what life is like quarantined after Grand Princess cruise

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Now five days since the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, Calif., a Madison couple said they still have not been tested for the coronavirus while quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga.

A return date to Wisconsin for Jim and Judy De Muth remains unknown as they await tests.

“Everybody has been so kind and caring, but they don’t have any answers. They don’t know,” De Muth said. “There are no kits here yet.”

De Muth said she and her husband do not have any of the symptoms and feel physically well, but it’s their mental health that’s taking a hit.

“Well, you have your moments. Yesterday afternoon was pretty rough,” De Muth said.

A Madison couple quarantined after being exposed to the #coronavirus on the #GrandPrincess cruise shared these photos with me. They said this has been a “dehumanizing experience” and don’t know when they’ll return home. #COVIDー19 #News3Now pic.twitter.com/3iK1IXPeto — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) March 14, 2020



De Muth said the couple stays in a 12-by-12 room and shares a bathroom with a couple in the adjoining room. She said when they arrived there was no toilet paper, soap or towels.

“It’s frustrating to know that our building is completely surrounded by an eight-foot fence and there are spotlights at both ends of the building and there is a police presence in the front of the building,” De Muth said. “The buildings across from us have the same situation, where they are fenced in and lighted. So, you actually do feel like a prisoner.”

De Muth said they keep up with the news and speak multiple times a day with family back home.

“When we do return home, we will complete our isolation at home, and I have a wonderful daughter and son-in-law who will make sure that we have the food that we need,” De Muth said.

Betsy Burns, their daughter, said she has been in frequent communication with Wisconsin legislators in the past 24 hours.

“They are doing as much as they can to really ask the federal Department of Health and Human Services to let the Wisconsin residents come back to Wisconsin, escorted by the national guard,” Burns said.

Burns said Gov. Tony Evers called her personally to let her know that he is working with the National Guard to bring her parents home.

Burns said she just wants to see her parents come home safely.

“We are all extremely concerned of their physical and mental well-being at this point. The lack of communication of letting them know and letting family know what the next steps are is extremely frustrating,” Burns said.

Burns said while her parents wait for answers, they still do not have any luggage and are going on to their fourth day in the same clothes.

With no light at the end of the tunnel yet, the De Muths are holding on to a little bit of hope.

“I’ll do anything to get us out of here,” De Muth said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments