PHOTOS: DeForest residents use sidewalk chalk to spread cheer during quarantine

Site staff by Site staff

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















DEFOREST, Wis. — People in DeForest are continuing to spread cheer while being quarantined.

Residents are using sidewalk chalk to spread positivity.

Some of the messages include “Share love — not germs” — and “Keep calm and use Lysol.”

The messages span through both the DeForest and Windsor communities as well as along the Yahara trail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments