DeForest man charged in connection with 3 schemes to financially exploit elderly relative

DEFOREST, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Attorney General announced charges Thursday against a 45-year-old DeForest man.

According to a news release, Jason Thomas McDermott was charged in connection with three alleged schemes where he financially exploited an elderly relative.

The release said an investigation was conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the criminal complaint, McDermott allegedly threatened to kill his relative and make it look like death by suicide if she did not sell her share of a condominium to him for far less than fair market value.

McDermott also allegedly signed his relative up for benefits through the Veteran’s Administration without her knowledge or participation. Officials said he also allegedly used his relative’s identity to apply for credit cards and used those for things like airfare, hotel accommodations and shopping sprees.

Wisconsinites can help fight patient and elder abuse by reporting abuse at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 1-833-586-0107.

