DeForest man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — A 46-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers saw James Kilbane, of DeForest, driving over the speed limit on I-39/90/94 in Dane County around 2 a.m.

A news release said Kilbane’s car almost crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

Officials said signs of impairment were also observed and he was later arrested.

