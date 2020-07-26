DeForest man arrested on suspicion of 7th-offense OWI

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a man on suspicion of seventh-offense OWI Saturday evening, according to a news release.

Law enforcement officials said at 11:11 p.m. they received a driving complaint that a gray Ford Escape was unable to maintain its lane and nearly crashed along interstate 94 near Cottage Grove.

Once the trooper stopped the vehicle on Hahn Road, the driver got out the vehicle and ran away. Officials were able to locate the driver shortly after, the report said.

Officials said a blood test was completed and the driver was turned over to the Dane County Jail.

Timothy A. Riddle, 43, of DeForest, was arrested on suspicion of seventh-offense OWI, resisting and obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle, and deviating from designated lane, according to the release.

